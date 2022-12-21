Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video

True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile.

In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using the app's Santa hat filter. True sings Christmas carols in the second video, before switching over to a song about losing her first tooth.

"She lost her first tooth," Khloe wrote alongside the second clip, adding the smiling emoji with watering eyes and the broken heart emoji.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True's milestone came the same month that Khloe and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sat down for Vanity Fair's lie detector test.

During the test, Khloe denied that she's hooking up with Tristan, with whom she also shares a baby boy, after his latest cheating scandal.

"No, I am not. I'm really not," Khloe said, with a slight laugh. The lie detector read that she was being truthful and a relieved Khloe said, "I would die if it said I was."

Watch the video below for more on the Kardashians.