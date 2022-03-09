Khloe Kardashian Will Address Tristan Thompson Fathering Another Child on 'The Kardashians'

As Kardashian-Jenner fans anticipate the debut of the family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians, we know one major storyline will be the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson.

In a new profile for Variety, the 37-year-old reality star speaks for the first time about Tristan fathering a child with another woman while they were still together.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloe says. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

The 30-year-old NBA star is the father of Khloe's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and in the years that they were together, he was caught in several cheating scandals. Most recently, a paternity test proved Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nicholls. He later admitted to being the father and publicly apologized to Khloe.

Tristan was featured having an outdoor meal with the Kardashian family on their first day of filming the new series in a recent trailer, and Variety confirms that he will appear in The Kardashians.

One aspect of the new show that the family is excited about is the quick turn around that comes with airing on a streaming service versus a cable network. (Their original series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, aired on E!).

“We wanted it to be as current as possible,” Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian, explains. “We hated how long we had to wait. That was like the death of us, because once we got over something, we had to rehash it all over again.”

“We wanted to be with someone that’s tech forward, so we’re with the times,” Khloe adds of Hulu. “For us to be still on cable was just not so on brand for us.”

Khloe's past drama with Tristan was previously documented on KUWTK, including his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former pal, Jordyn Woods.

As for The Kardashians, Hulu will launch the new series' first two seasons -- 40 episodes -- starting April 14. It has been described as having "more documentary style" footage, with drones showing the family's lavish homes and lifestyles.

When it comes to salaries, all family members involved in the show are earning the same undisclosed amount for the series.

“We are all equals,” Khloe says. “It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment. We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us.”