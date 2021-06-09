Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Critic of Her Kanye West Birthday Post

Khloe Kardashian is not here for people making commentary about her family. The 36-year-old reality star wished Kanye West a happy birthday on Tuesday in a sweet group photo featuring the 44-year-old rapper, herself, her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and her sister and Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West.

"Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!," Khloe captioned the post.

Kim, who also shared some birthday tributes to her ex amid their divorce, commented on her sister's post with a red balloon emoji.

One commenter replied to Kim, writing, "@kimkardashian Im sorry Kim. The whole 'brother for life' thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that. Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasnt cute but Im glad your being strong through it all."

Khloe did not appreciate the comment, replying, "Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about? You don't think me and my sisters talk about one another's feelings? We are with one another everyday. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don't comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!!"

Khloe wasn't the only member of Kim's family to honor the special occasion. Momager Kris Jenner also shared a photo to her Instagram Stories and late Tuesday night, Kourtney Kardashian followed suit, posting her own pics.

"The entire situation between Kim and Kanye is still pretty emotional and not fully resolved, so it's been hard to completely close this chapter," a source recently told ET. "The kids spend the majority of the time with Kim and have been for a while. Kim has more control over their schedules. If Kanye does see them, Kim will have a say in what that entails."