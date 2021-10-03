Khloe Kardashian Reveals She and Tristan Thompson Made Embryos as Baby Plans Got 'Delayed'

Khloe Kardashian's plans for her future with Tristan Thompson aren't on schedule. The reality star appears on Sarah Hyland's Ellen original digital series, Lady Parts, where she candidly discusses the steps she's taken in family planning.

Khloe, 36, and Tristan, 29, share 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and on the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have discussed having another child and even explored surrogacy. In this new interview, Khloe goes more in depth about what she and Tristan have done so far to expand their family.

"I actually have done IVF about three different times," Khloe shares. "I froze my eggs once already and when I was ready to make embryos with Tristan, I was making embryos."

She adds that when she defrosted the eggs she'd frozen "none of them survived."

"I'm so grateful that I decided to make embryos. I'm 36, but as young as I am, what if I was 40 and then my eggs aren't as healthy, so then I'd have to do IVF again to make embryos, and we realized my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen," she explains. "They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos."

Khloe adds that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered her timeline for a second child.

"My plan was to have kids closer in age, but now with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed," she says. "But I definitely do want more kids."

With her experience in a large family, Khloe says that the pandemic solidified the fact that she wants siblings for her daughter.

"I think it's such a blessing, especially during these times to have a family member or people you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life," she says.

For more on Khloe's family planning, watch the clip below.