Khloe Kardashian No Longer Dating Private Equity Investor After It 'Fizzled Out,' Source Says

Khloe Kardashian is also very much single again. She's no longer seeing the private equity investor, ET can confirm.

A source tells ET, "Khloe and the man she was seeing fizzled out a few weeks ago. It was never very serious to begin with." The source added, "Her family was aware that it wasn't serious and didn't think much of it, but support Khloe getting back out there and dating again. Tristan was respectful about Khloe dating again as well, but knows it is also complicated."

It was back in June that ET reported Khloe was putting her heart back out there and that The Kardashians star had been dating a private equity investor. Khloe was introduced to the mystery man during a dinner party by her sister, Kim Kardashian.

The news comes on the heels of Kim and Pete Davidson's breakup after nine months of dating. As for what led to that breakup, source told ET that "the spark between Kim and Pete faded."

In any event, Kim and Khloe are now both single. But Khloe still has her hands full. She and Tristan Thompson have just welcomed baby No. 2 (via surrogate). A source told ET that the exes welcomed a baby boy.

"Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogacy," the source said.

Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, announced that they were expecting their second child together in mid-July, however, a source told ET at the time that the former couple was not getting back together, following their split over Tristan's paternity scandal.

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source shared, adding that "Khloe wants Tristan in both of the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."