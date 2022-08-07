Khloe Kardashian is 'Grateful' for Expanded Family, Tristan 'Really Wanted' a Baby Boy, Source Says

Settling into a new normal. Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second baby earlier this month, and the parents are excited about the new member of the family.

A source tells ET, "Khloe is so grateful to have been able to expand her family and is adjusting to being a mom of two." The source adds that Khloe "has been with the baby for a little while now."

"Tristan really wanted a baby boy and is so happy to have welcomed a son," the source says, adding that their 4-year-old daughter, True, is "so thrilled to have a baby brother."

"She is loving every moment about being a big sister and wants to be a 'mini mommy' to the baby," the source says.

Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, announced that they were expecting their second child together in mid-July, however, a source told ET at the time that the former couple was not getting back together, following their split over Tristan's paternity scandal.

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source shared, adding that "Khloe wants Tristan in both of the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

Another source added, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The decision to have another child together came before Khloe learned that Tristan was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols in December, a rep for the Good American founder confirmed to ET at the time.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep said. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Meanwhile, one of ET's sources says that Khloe and Tristan "have long said they wanted True to have a sibling, and Khloe even told her family she’d do it without Tristan if she needed to."

Khloe eventually decided against doing it sans Tristan. As she and the pro athlete "were on good terms, they decided to move forward with surrogacy near the end of last year," the source said, adding that it was only after that decision was made that "Tristan was caught cheating."

See more on the former couple in the video below.