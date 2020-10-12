Khloe Kardashian Having 'Difficult' Time With Tristan Thompson's Move to Boston, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian is having some trouble adjusting to her family's recent change. With Tristan Thompson heading to Boston to play for the Celtics, Kardashian is still trying to work out the logistics of how to keep the family together despite the distance, a source tells ET.

According to the source, "Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately."

"Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive," the source adds.

Last month, Thompson's agent confirmed to Yahoo Sports that the NBA player agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics after nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The reported two-year deal is said to be worth $19 million.

While a source previously told ET that Kardashian would not be uprooting her life in L.A. with the couple's 2-year-old daughter, True, it seems that plans might be changing.

"She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career," the source says. "At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."

Amid the questions about the move, the source says that Thompson "is continuing to be extra attentive to both Khloe and True and will do whatever it takes to keep the family together and stronger than ever."

In November, a source told ET that Kardashian wouldn't move with Thompson to Boston, but "she’ll be there often and you’ll definitely see her court side when COVID is over." The source noted that Tristan will have a place in Boston that’s big enough for his family to stay.

Meanwhile, Kardashian isn't letting her own personal issues keep her from her philanthropic interests.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her little girl got into the Christmas spirit and donated several bags of toys and clothing to a toy drive at her local fire station.

"While I was watching the news, I came across a story that mentioned toy donations are down more than 50% this year," Kardashian captioned a slideshow of photos she posted to Instagram showing her and True giving gifts to the cause. "Of course this year has been incredibly tragic for so many people. This year so many people, understandably so, aren’t able to give back in the ways they used to. But there are so many other ways we can give back."

"I feel so fortunate that I am able to donate toys to our local fire station. Our fire station will be distributing toys to children and teenagers in need of holiday cheer this year," Kardashian wrote, in part. "I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is. It’s so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times. Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making."

Kardashian explained that she doesn't often talk about her charitable efforts, because "I truly believe that acts of kindness can be done in private or in silence." However, she decided to share this particular act of giving to inspire and inform others.

"The only reason I’m posting this is because I’ve gotten so many messages and comments asking where to donate, or how you can help. Many feel helpless because they aren’t in the position to contribute financially," Kardashian wrote. "If you are able to donate a toy or some warm clothes, please check your local areas. Fire stations, grocery stores, churches. There are tons of small businesses you can help, or even a stranger down the street. Happy Holidays from True and I."

Check out the video below to hear more on Kardashian and Thompson's reconciled relationship.