Khloe Kardashian Goes Brunette for Her Birthday, Rocks Sheer Dress and Giant Ring

Khloe Kardashian went all out to celebrate her 36th birthday! The reality star took to Instagram following a weekend of family parties and fun to show off her sexy new look.

"Birthday Glam✨Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw... I’m loving my brown hair," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a series of photos debuting her dark brunette locks. "I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now."

Khloe paired her new 'do with a sheer, sparkly, mesh custom Yousef Aljasmi dress with what appears to be a gold bikini top underneath.

In one shot, she's holding up a giant diamond-looking ring, which happens to be on that finger. The bling didn't go unnoticed by Kardashian pal Jonathan Cheban, who commented on the post, "Does that 💍 come with 👓? blinded by the light."

Tristan Thompson, Khloe's ex and the father of her daughter, True, also commented on the post with the emojis "🔥❤️😍🔥❤️."

Tristan was just one of the guests at Khloe's birthday celebration over the weekend. Photos surfaced on social media of an inflatable slide with Khloe's likeness at the top, massive balloon displays, a "Sweets" station with cookies that had Khloe's photos on them, and more.

While at the party, Khloe had some fun with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who wrestled one another in their sweats at the bash. Khloe's younger brother, Rob Kardashian, also made a rare appearance at the event, even posting some photos of himself with Scott Disick, Tristan, and Kourtney.

Khloe shared more details from her party, tweeting, "I had the most magnificent birthday!!! It was family only. We just aren’t comfortable being around too many people but the decor was OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!!! I wanted to thank you ALL for sending me so many beautiful and kind wishes. I love you very much."

