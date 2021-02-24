Khloe Kardashian Explains Alleged Photoshop Fail Where Her Feet and Fingers Appear Longer Than Normal

Khloe Kardashian is responding to critics who believe her latest Good American campaign photos were heavily Photoshopped.

In a series of tweets posted to Twitter on Wednesday, the 36-year-old reality star explained why her feet and fingers look abnormally long in the shots.

"HA I'm cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated," Khloe said. "So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers."

"It's just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching," she continued. "I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! It's the angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f**king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I'm happy with them."

I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! 🤪 it’s The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so fucking cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them pic.twitter.com/DgAtu70l3W — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

Despite her original explanation, some people on social media still claimed they were "confused" by the pics. "Not to worry! I don't have freakishly long fingers. It's the lens!" Khloe reiterated. "I can't believe I'm even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn't get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it's not a “photoshop fail. Have a great day."

"I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! I have so many more photos to post and I'm so excited about it!" she added. "Hope the 'concern and confusion' is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie."

Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a “photoshop fail”. Have a great day 💋 pic.twitter.com/NwVHhPmYLR — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

Earlier this week, the promotional shoot for the new Good American shoe line also made headlines when fans noticed Khloe rocking a massive diamond rock on that finger. Many asked the reality star point blank if she was engaged to Tristan Thompson, while others left more subtle comments.

Morgan Stewart wrote, "ARE THEY," to which Khloe replied, "Yep! They are!" She quickly clarified, "My reply was to the question 'are they'? My reply is 'yep they are'... meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25."

Even Tristan weighed in, jokingly commenting, "WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection ❤️😍😘😝."

Khloe and Tristan, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter True, rekindled their romance last August following a year-long split. Their second attempt at love is being documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Hear more in the video below.