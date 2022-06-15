Khloe Kardashian Defends Giving Tristan Thompson Multiple Chances: 'I Don't Have Any Regret'

Khloe Kardashian doesn't regret trying to make her relationship with Tristan Thompson work. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the fallout from Tristan's paternity scandal played out, and, despite the emotional toll the tumultuous relationship took, the Good American founder was still happy that she gave it a shot after the NBA player's first brush with infidelity.

In a conversation with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Khloe revealed that she'd tried to continue the relationship for the sake of her and Tristan's 4-year-old daughter, True. The paternity scandal was the last straw, though.

"Sometimes you do stupid things for your kids, but also you can’t be stupid for your kids for so long," Khloe said. "I will say I’m really proud for how I tried for True and the rest is the rest.”

Later, while speaking to Kim Kardashian, Khloe said that she doesn't "have any regret" about trying to reconcile with Tristan for True's benefit.

"I don’t feel guilty. I believe in second, third, fourth chances of everyone," Khloe said. "... I want someone to give me the same grace I’m giving them."

While Khloe assured her sister that she was "fine" in the wake of the scandal, it didn't make public commentary about her life and choices any less hurtful.

"Is it the most f**ked up thing that this has to happen so publicly every f**king time in my life? Yes. Is it so f**ked up that society blames me or women? It’s disgusting and deplorable of these people to talk about other people like that," she said. "There’s no empathy, there’s no compassion, there’s just no sense of humanity."

That comment didn't sit well with Kim, who bashed online trolls in a confessional.

"You know what? All of you f**king trolls on the internet that make Khloe feel like the biggest piece of s**t, I will find each and every one of you and not threaten you on TV, but it’s wrong," Kim said. "It’s so wrong, because you guys don’t understand that, when you have a child, you’ll do anything to try and make it work."

"I’m so proud of who Khloe is that she wanted to give her relationship a second chance, even after he dogged her and embarrassed the s**t out of her," she added. "When the whole world is looking at you, laughing at you, calling you every name in the book, do you know how hard that is? It’s 10 times harder to stay in a situation than it is to leave."

In a confessional of her her own, Khloe said of her relationship with Tristan: "It’s time to walk away, and I don’t feel guilty about it. I tried so hard."

Toward the end of the episode, Khloe told Kim that she'd spoken to Tristan on the phone, but still had no hope that they'd ever reconcile in the future.

"There’s not much to talk about in my opinion. I’m just like, 'This is a joke. It’s gross. It’s a joke. It’s embarrassing. It’s disgusting. We’re all over it,'" she said. "I’m like, 'I didn’t buy tickets to this f**king circus, but somehow I’m watching all these clowns act out in front of me. I want a refund. Return to sender. I don’t want to be at this show.' Somehow the clowns keep coming back in this f**king clown car. No matter what he says, nothing’s going to give me the answers I’m looking for or the closure."

"It’s such a disappointment. There’s no blurred lines. Nothing’s gray," she added. "I’m grateful for the clarity. I feel vindicated in a way, because I kept saying, 'You guys, there’s something not right here,' and everyone kept saying, 'No, it’s 'cause you’re so damaged from before.'"

In a confessional, Khloe noted that her family, not a guy, is her soulmate, at least for the time being.

"My family, each sibling, my mom, we are each other's soulmates. Without them, I don’t know how I would survive. It just makes you feel like you can do anything, and no matter what you go through, you’re going to be OK," she said. "One day, I will have the fairy tale that I hope to have."

"I have had a lot of disappointment when it comes to Tristan. I just want to protect myself," Khloe added. "You can’t make people do right by you. But you have the power to decide when you’re not going to let people do you wrong anymore. Enough is enough."

Season 1 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.