Khloe Kardashian Celebrates True's 4th Birthday at Disneyland With Kim Kardashian

True Thompson had an unforgettable fourth birthday at Disneyland with mom Khloe Kardashian, aunt Kim Kardashian, and her cousins, Dream and Chicago. The famous family spent a sunny California day at the theme park on Tuesday in honor of the little one's big day.

Khloe, 37, documented the fun outing in multiple Instagram Stories which showed True enjoying her day to the fullest. "What a wonderful birthday at Disneyland," the Good American founder captioned one video.

In the snap, Khloe revealed it was True's first visit to the park, confirming fan speculation that the toddler was previously photoshopped in pics from the theme park back in December. Later on Tuesday, Khloe responded to her slip-up, writing: "Welllppp I f*cked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else."

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

Throughout the day, Khloe, Kim and the kids rode rides including Dumbo and Toy Story, and enjoyed the park parade, where True and Chicago enjoyed a churro snack.

"Girl's day!" Kim exclaimed in one clip on her Instagram page, showing herself with Chi and Dream.

While the whole Kardashian crew didn't attend the celebration, many made their love for True known with sweet social media tributes.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!!" Kris Jenner wrote. "You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful! You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs! Thank you for all of the love you always give all of us 💕 I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!!"

True's dad, Tristan Thompson, was visibly absent from the celebration, but he shared love for his daughter on Instagram, sharing some of his favorite photos of the two.

"Happy birthday momma I love you soo Princess," he wrote alongside one video. "Can't believe my baby is 4."

In another picture with True and his son, Prince, Tristan added, "We will always protect you."

While Tristan and Khloe split last year after multiple attempts to make their relationship work despite the athlete's multiple cheating scandals, the reality star recently opened up about her feelings toward him.

"I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad," Khloe said during an interview earlier this month. "He’s just not the guy for me."