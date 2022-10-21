Khloe Kardashian Asks Instagram Not to Ban Her Nipple Covers: 'Everyone Stay Calm'

Khloe Kardashian is not trying to free the nipple. The 38-year-old reality star had some fun on the set of a shoot for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, new gummy line, Lemme, on Thursday.

"We are on set of Lemme, doing a little secret project," she said in an Instagram Stories video. "We're still trying to find Kourt, but we're on set."

The Good American owner then referenced her seemingly sheer outfit which was covered in rhinestones, saying, "By the way, these are not my nipples, these are nipple covers, so everyone stay calm. Instagram, don't ban me, carry on, nipple covers."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Khloe also jokingly shared a video with Kourtney, writing, "10 hours later I found her."

"Look who I found!" she said in the clip, panning the camera to Kourtney.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

"It's me, you found me! Todd Kraines!" Kourtney quipped, referencing the longtime prank her ex, Scott Disick, pulled on her mom, Kris Jenner, in which he'd call her and declared, "Auntie Kris, it's me, it's Todd Kraines!"

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe shared the shocking clause she has in her will. Watch the clip below for more.