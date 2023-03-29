Khloé Kardashian Answers Commenter Who Asks If She Misses Her 'Old Face'

No regrets! Khloe Kardashian isn't letting Instagram commenters and critics get under her skin.

The reality star and clothing mogul took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself in workout gear, doing different exercises with some help from her adorable daughter, True.

This innocuous post, predictably, was fodder for haters -- one of whom commented with a snarky remark implying Khloe's undergone extensive plastic surgery.

"Do you miss your old face?" one commenter wrote, to which Khloe replied bluntly and directly, "No."

Shortly after that exchange, Khloe shared two seemingly meaningful quotes to her Instagram story, which may or may not have been addressed to online trolls and critics.

"Speak with love. If you knew your words would attract more of what they spoke, would you choose to speak differently? The words we speak become the world we live in. Whatever follows 'I am' we actively invite into our lives. Speak from a place of love and compassion for yourself and others," read one quote, attributed to Amber Lyons.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

She followed that up with a second post about the importance of change and finding your true self, writing, "Maybe the journey isn't so much about becoming anything. Maybe it's about un-becoming everything that isn't really you, so you can become who you were meant to be in the first place."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The interaction with the commenter comes a month after Khloe shared a photo of herself with a bandaid on her jaw, which she explained was meant to minimize scarring from when she had to have a tumor surgically removed from her face.

In October 2022, Khloe revealed she underwent surgery to remove the tumor from her face. The Kardashians star took to Instagram at the time to share all the details in an effort to set the record straight about the reason behind "the ever-evolving bandage" on her face.