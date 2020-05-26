Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Reconnecting' While Quarantining Together, Source Says

Quarantine can change relationships in many ways, but it's been a good thing for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

A source tells ET that the pair have really "reconnected" while self-isolating together with their 2-year-old daughter.

"Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences," the source says.

Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. They've since built a positive co-parenting relationship for their daughter.

According to ET's source, Kardashian is also selling her Calabasas, California, home for around $19 million. "Khloe bought the place in 2014 from Justin Bieber and fully remodeled the home," the source explains. "Khloe will be staying local and found an even bigger home."

The Good American co-founder wasn't searching for a larger home to accommodate more children, however. While recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have seen Kardashian ask Thompson to be her sperm donor, earlier this month, she slammed speculation that she was pregnant.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she wrote. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!" Kardashian added. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

The reality star concluded, "Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

