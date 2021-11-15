Keyshia Cole's Adoptive Father Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Keyshia Cole's adoptive father, Leon Cole, has died.

The 40-year-old singer confirmed that her dad died after a fan account tweeted their condolences.

"I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!! I’m praying for you and your family during this difficult time!!” the account wrote, with Keyshia replying, "Thank you."

Keyshia's adoptive mother, Yvonne Cole, announced on Friday on her Facebook that Leon died from COVID-10 complications.

"With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr.," the family statement began. "You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming messages as they deal with the passion of Mr. Leon Cole Jr., due to COVID-19 complications. We appreciate the support for the family around the world."

The news comes almost four months after the death of her biological mother, Frankie Lons. Keyshia shared the sad news on her social media.

"This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! but you will be missed," she wrote alongside a slideshow of family photos. "It’s crazy because... For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already 😩 your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality.... we all did."

The "Love" singer also thanked everyone for their love and support during the difficult time.

Keyshia's birth parents, Lons and Virgil Hunter, had given her up for adoption when she was a small child, and she was raised by family friends.

The R&B singer reconnected with her estranged biological mother later in life. Their reunion and attempts to build a relationship were documented on the singer's BET reality series, Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, which ran from 2006-'08.