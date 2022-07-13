Kevin Hart Says Will Smith Is Apologetic, 'In a Better Place,' After Infamous Oscars Slap (Exclusive)

It's been nearly four months since the 2022 Oscars and the slap heard 'round the world. Now, Kevin Hart, a close friend to Will Smith, is opening up about how the movie star is doing and how his life has changed.

Hart spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the premiere of his new animated movie DC League of Super-Pets in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and the comedian addressed the altercation between Smith and Chris Rock -- which he's also joked about as part of his stand-up set amid his ongoing Reality Check Tour.

"Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after," Hart shared. "People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward."

"I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it," continued Hart. "I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best."

"I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can't judge a person by one thing," he added. "Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so."

Apart from Smith and Rock, the celebrated comic also counts Dwayne Johnson among his cadre of famous friends, and DC League of Super-Pets marks their fifth big-screen collaboration after Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and Hart's cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

"I gotta be honest, we have a great relationship on-screen and off-screen, and things that don't just happen, right? It's something that you definitely have to realize, like, how special it is. Because it doesn't have to be this way. Typically, you don't have the relationships on-screen and off at this magnitude," Hart said of his connection to Johnson.

"So I like the fact that we get along, I love that we respond to the material that's been presented to us, and I like still finding ways to be creative," Hart added.

In the animated film, Hart stars as Ace, a Boxer dog imbued with invulnerability who belongs to Batman (voiced by Keanu Reeves). He's close friends with Superman's (John Krasinski) faithful Kryptonian-born Labrador Retriever Krypto, voiced by Johnson.

DC League of Super-Pets -- which also features the voice talents of Olivia Wilde, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Jameela Jamil, Daveed Diggs and Jermaine Clement -- flies into theaters July 29.