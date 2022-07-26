Kevin Hart Says Goat Hilariously 'Destroyed' Chris Rock's Shoes During Surprise Set With Dave Chappelle

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Hart revealed how the epic performance came together, culminating with a real-life goat joining the trio of comedians on stage at the end of the night. A nod to the acronym G.O.A.T. -- Greatest Of All Time.

"The idea came because I was like, 'Chris, we should do some shows together. How about we just do New York and Jersey together?' Chris was like, 'Cool,'" Hart told Fallon. "I was like, 'Dude, if we do it, Chappelle's gonna come.' Rock was like, 'Yeah, he'll come.' I was like, 'It'll be like the biggest night in history if he comes.'"

It was then that Hart called Chappelle to invite him to participate in the performance, revealing his plan to surprise Rock with a live goat on stage.

"Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration. He's a large part of the reason that I am where I am today in my career," Hart gushed. "Just from his advice, his insight, etc. He's my GOAT, he's my guy. And I wanted him to feel that."

Hart managed to keep the goat under wraps until curtain call, delivering a "real moment" in front of the audience.

"He almost cried," Hart said of Rock. "He almost broke down and cried on stage." But then, things took a turn.

"The goat took a s***t on stage," Hart deadpanned, eventually bursting into bits of laughter. "It was not planned either. That's the one thing I didn't think about. I said, 'The goat's gonna come out and do a tight two minutes,' but instead he s**t on Chris' shoes. He destroyed Chris' shoes. He had on some white moon boots, and that goat got him."

Jokes aside, Hart said it was important to him to show a moment of solidarity with his fellow artists during their high profile gig.

"You don't see that in our culture enough. You don't see us share the spotlight and us show alignment in the space of, it doesn't have to just be one," he said. "There's been this thing of, like, 'There can only be one guy,' or 'One funny guy at the top.' That's not the case. There's so much talent and we should all celebrate each other more, and that's what that moment was about."

Hart also opened up about his close friendship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and co-starring once again with him in DC's League of Super Pets. The pair recently went viral on social media for their take on the TikTok tortilla challenge.

"I think he wanted to kill me," Hart joked. "Sometimes I think he wants to hurt me bad."

