Keshia Knight Pulliam Marries Brad James in Small Ceremony at Their Home in Atlanta

Keshia Knight Pulliam has tied the knot. The actress exchanged vows with new hubby Brad James earlier this week.

Pulliam took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news, along with a slideshow of snapshots from the gorgeous yet intimate gathering.

"Last week my life forever changed," Pulliam wrote in the caption. "I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!"

"It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!" she continued. "Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey."

Pulliam thanked everyone who came out to make the event magical, and explained how COVID-19 and the pandemic has "definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest 'present' that exists."

"Thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate," she concluded. "Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love ❤️"

James, meanwhile, shared a celebratory slideshow of his own, which he captioned, "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step..."

"I'm grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I'm a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more..." he continued. "I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary."

The actress first announced that she and James were engaged back in December. The couple first met on the set of the TV movie Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019, and sparked a romance soon after.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Pulliam in September, and the actress opened up about how her whirlwind romance with James began. While appearing together on set and in the same scenes, they "just hit it off."

"It was just like easy conversation when we were working, and on set, and on downtime," she recalled. "And it just blossomed into this."

"It wasn't anything either one of us frankly were looking for," she added, "but I feel like we were both ready for it, and we're both in [the right] space in our life."

Pulliam shares daughter Ella with her ex-husband, NFL star Ed Hartwell. The pair tied the knot in January 2016, but Hartwell filed for divorce in July, just days before Pulliam announced she was pregnant. The two finalized their divorce in 2018.