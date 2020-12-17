Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Wedding bells are on the horizon. Keshia Knight Pulliam is engaged to actor Brad James.

The Cosby Show alum, 41, announced the exciting news of her engagement in an elegant post on Instagram on Wednesday.

"This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner," she wrote. "My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day."

"Thank you to everyone who made this day possible," Pulliam added, before concluding her announcement with a message and reminder of civic duty regarding Georgia's upcoming senate run-off election: "Now make sure you go VOTE GA!!!!!"

James, 39, shared the same photo as Pulliam, and penned a poetic caption to announce the news.

"Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that's not why they're built... 🌊 Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam 😘💍#engaged," James wrote.

The couple first met on the set of the TV movie Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019, and sparked a romance soon after.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Pulliam in September, and the actress opened up about how her whirlwind romance with James began. While appearing together on set and in the same scenes, they "just hit it off."

"It was just like easy conversation when we were working, and on set, and on downtime," she recalled. "And it just blossomed into this."

"It wasn't anything either one of us frankly were looking for," she added, "but I feel like we were both ready for it, and we're both in [the right] space in our life."

Pulliam shares daughter Ella with her ex-husband, NFL star Ed Hartwell. The pair tied the knot in January 2016, but Hartwell filed for divorce in July, just days before Pulliam announced she was pregnant. The two finalized their divorce in 2018.