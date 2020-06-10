Kerry Washington Gets Candid About Struggling to Sleep Due to 'Anxiety and Stress'

Kerry Washington is getting real with her followers on Twitter about her struggles with mental health. The 43-year-old actress responded to one fan who asked about her being online at odd hours of the day.

"I’m having a hard time sleeping. Lot of anxiety and stress. Thanks for asking," Washington wrote on Monday.

I’m having a hard time sleeping. Lot of anxiety and stress. Thanks for asking. https://t.co/h9rpuBEXnC — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 5, 2020

Last week Washington responded to someone suggesting that they reboot her hit show, Scandal.

"Too crazy. Even for @ScandalABC," Washington replied, referencing current events.

She also posted her reaction to last week's first presidential debate with a Scandal meme, writing, "Waking up after that debate like.... But for realz.... VOOOOOOTE."

Waking up after that debate like....



But for realz.... VOOOOOOTE pic.twitter.com/evideU0Buj — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

Washington has been very active on social media in the lead-up to the 2020 election as she urges her followers to vote. In August, she appeared at the Democratic National Convention, and moderated night three of the event.

"We fight for a more perfect union because we are fighting for the soul of this country and for our lives," she said at the time. "And right now, that fight is real."

Washington has been candid in the past when talking about her mental health. In 2015, she told Glamour that she prioritizes her mental health as much as her physical health.

"I say that publicly because I think it's really important to take the stigma away from mental health... My brain and my heart are really important to me. I don't know why I wouldn't seek help to have those things be as healthy as my teeth. I go to the dentist. So why wouldn't I go to a shrink?" she asked.

In another interview with Essence, Washington discussed how therapy affected other aspects of her life. "Learning how to love myself and my body is a lifelong process. But I definitely don't struggle the way I used to. Therapy helped me realize that maybe it's OK for me to communicate my feelings. Instead of literally stuffing them down with food, maybe it's OK for me to express myself," she said.

