Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Wife Nicole Pantenburg Call it Quits After 7 Years of Marriage

After "much thought and great sadness," Musician Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and actress Nicole Pantenburg are ending their seven-year marriage, the couple confirmed in a joint statement to ET.

The two are parents to 12-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole Edmonds, and assure fans that they will "continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being."

Their statement concludes, "We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“

Edmonds, 62, and Pantenburg, 48, began dating in 2007, and were married seven years later in 2014. The couple's nuptials had a star-studded guest list, including Oprah Winfrey.

Edmonds was previously married to Tracey Edmonds from 1992 to 2005, and has two sons with her, Brandon and Dylan.