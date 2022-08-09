Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmy Awards

Live from Los Angeles, it's the 74th Emmy Awards -- hosted by Kenan Thompson! NBC announced on Tuesday that the Saturday Night Live star is set to serve as the first-time host of this year's Emmys.

Thompson, a six-time Emmy nominee -- who was double-nominated last year, both for SNL and his eponymous sitcom, Kenan -- has previously hosted the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, and returned as host of the 2022 NHL Awards in June.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special," Thompson said in a press release. "Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.