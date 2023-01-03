Ken Block, Racecar Driver and Co-Founder of DC Shoes, Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident

Racecar driver Ken Block has died at the age of 55, his team at Hoonigan confirmed on Monday.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," a statement posted on Instagram read. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and a husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."

The co-founder of DC Shoes suffered a fatal snowmobile accident this week after riding down a steep slope on the vehicle. The snowmobile flipped and landed on Block, killing him instantly.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office in Utah confirmed the news in a statement posted to Facebook, saying that the accident took place at 2 p.m. local time, and that Block was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver, Kenneth Block, [a] 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” the statement read. “Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred.”

Hours before his death, Block posted several photos to his Instagram Stories of the snowy terrain near his home.

"Sketchy and snowy drive," he wrote on photo taken from inside his car.

Ken Block/Instagram Stories

The pro rally driver co-founded the skateboard brand DC Shoes in 1984, selling the company in 2004. He later transitioned into motorsports, winning the World Rally and Rally America and becoming a five-time X Games medalist at RallyCross.

Block is also known for his Gymkhana videos on YouTube, which feature him stunt driving and have amassed more than one billion viewers. His Hoonigan YouTube channel is the most popular in motorsports history. Block also starred in the 2018 Amazon Prime unscripted series, The Gymkhana Files.

He is survived by his wife Lucy and their three children, including 16-year-old daughter, Lia, who is also a racer.