Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown to Host 2021 CMT Music Awards

The two country superstars are set to host the annual Country Music Television awards show, airing June 9 on CMT. This is Ballerini's first time hosting the fan-voted awards show, while Brown returns for a second year as emcee.

"I’m so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane! The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted," the "Miss Me More" singer said in a statement. "Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, will make this night even more special."

Brown added, "I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I'm excited to be back this year with Kelsea. The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music."

Additionally, Brown told ET: "Me and Kelsea have had so many interactions, but we've never actually gotten to hang out so it should be fun. I've gotten to see her host with Thomas Rhett a lot, so she knows what she's doing. So maybe she can give me some pointers."

"It means the world to me to have a fan-voted award because the fans are actually voting for it, the action is there, they gotta take time out of their day to vote for you," he continued. "That's every artists dream, just to have a fan base behind them that is going to fight for you."

As for Ballerini, she also dished to ET that the CMT Music Awards are "like the party of country music, it's where everyone has their hair down, it's summertime, we're all just celebrating being together and our music."

Nominations for the 2021 CMT Music Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m. ET, in tandem with the start of fan voting at vote.cmt.com. Voting will run through Tuesday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ET. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

ET spoke with Ballerini back in March, where she teased her upcoming projects. "I'm working on a lot of projects right now, obviously music," she said. "I'm always working on music, that's like home base."

"I know people get worried when I'm like, 'There's a lot going on.' They're like, 'Are you doing stuff other than music?' I'm like, 'No, music is always it,'" she continued. "I think this last year I've zoomed out a bit in some other ways and gone, 'Well, what else can I do? What else can I do with my writing? What else can I do with this little platform I have?' And it's been a really fun few months, kind of just stretching my wings and figuring out where that's going to take me."

The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air June 9 at 8 p.m. on CMT. The show will also air as a five network simulcast across the following MTV Entertainment Group brands: MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.