Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes made their adorable red carpet debut! On Sunday, the "Window With a View" singer and the Outer Banks star arrived together at the 2023 CMT Awards -- marking their first major public appearance as a couple.

Ballerini, who is co-hosting the ceremony alongside Kane Brown -- wore a body-hugging corseted dress with pointed heels. It's possible that this isn't the only outfit the 29-year-old musician will wear this evening.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"They're having a great time together," the source said of Ballerini and Stokes. "Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

Ballerini's boo will be supporting her from the crowd as she and Brown MC the evening. The "Peter Pan" songstress is also nominated for two awards, Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year ("Heartfirst").

The "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" songstress is also set to hit the stage to perform her latest single, "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)"

"He is coming in from SNL itself and coming to introduce my performance, which I'm very excited about," she said about the Super Bowl champion. "Anything else is a surprise."

Ballerini also talked about bringing the girl power with her performance.

"It's a song all about friendship and camaraderie," she explained to ET, "and the people in your life that you just will stand up for and kind of your ride or dies."

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. For more coverage of the big event, including all of the night's winners, keep checking back with ETonline.