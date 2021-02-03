x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Entertainment Tonight

Kelly Rowland Launches JustFab Collection Inspired by Confident Women

Kelly Rowland Launches JustFab Collection Inspired by Confident Women

Kelly Rowland is taking 2021 in full stride. Earlier this year, the artist gave birth to her second child, Noah, with husband Tim Weatherspoon. She also released a new EP, K, and celebrated her 40th birthday. Of course, the year is only just beginning -- and judging by the singer's newly launched collection for JustFab, those aren't the only things she's taken by the reins during this year.

For her latest collection of designs for JustFab, Rowland looked to Greek warrior goddesses and the strength, power and confidence of women for her inspiration. In a letter from the designer announcing the collection, Rowland wrote, "This past year was completely unprecedented, and as I reflect on all that has happened, I am once again reminded how miraculous and multifaceted women are. How many different people we can be in one day, one hour, one minute. How many different hats we wear."

JustFab

Rowland also looked at her own fashion choices that were forms of armor for each day. "This year has been an exercise in strength, and and I wanted to be able to share that armor with women everywhere -- with you," she said. "You are my muses: the warriors, the creatives, the women who lead with grace. This collection is for you."

The musician and mother of two created a collection of stylish pieces to wear as everyday basics for her new JustFab collection. Think knit sweater dresses, linen blazers, culotte shorts and more. She also expands her designing skills to footwear, creating a collection of neutral-hued, fashion-forward heels, sandals and boots.

JustFab

If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Kelly Rowland for JustFab collection below.

City Shorts

JustFab City Shorts

JustFab

City Shorts

These long, pleated shorts will be a sleek and stylish alternative when you want something more polished than sweat shorts or denim cutoffs.

$50 AT JUSTFAB

Aphrodite Woven Heeled Sandal

JustFab Aphrodite Woven Heeled Sandal

JustFab

Aphrodite Woven Heeled Sandal

We can't get over these woven heels -- which will go with everything in the new Kelly Rowland for JustFab collection as well as everything else in your closet.

$60 AT JUSTFAB

Rhea Flatform Sandal

JustFab Rhea Flatform Sandal

JustFab

Rhea Flatform Sandal

If you've been a longtime fan of the chunky sandal, this quilted style is the perfect way to take it up a notch.

$63 AT JUSTFAB

Hera Mule Pump

JustFab Hera Mule Pump

JustFab

Hera Mule Pump

Style these with your favorite mom jeans, a pretty skirt for a spring wedding or outdoor get together or a simple skirt. With these heels, the choices are endless.

$50 AT JUSTFAB

Tyche Active Knit Stiletto Bootie

JustFab Tyche Active Knit Stiletto Bootie

JustFab

Tyche Active Knit Stiletto Bootie

Yes, sock boots are still in style -- and these comfortable options, designed by Kelly Rowland, will be a pair you can go to time after time.

$63 AT JUSTFAB

City Blazer

JustFab City Blazer

JustFab

City Blazer

You can never go wrong with a classic blazer, and this one is available for less than $75.

$73 AT JUSTFAB

Strapless Sweetheart Sweater Top

JustFab Strapless Sweetheart Sweater Top

JustFab

Strapless Sweetheart Sweater Top

Wear this top underneath a jacket for an everyday look or on its own when you want to make a style statement.

$50 AT JUSTFAB

One Shoulder Sweater Dress

JustFab One Shoulder Sweater Dress

JustFab

One Shoulder Sweater Dress

Whether you have a special occasion or not, you'll love wearing this fashionable (and comfortable) dress.

$63 AT JUSTFAB

Cleta Active Knit Heeled Boot

JustFab Cleta Active Knit Heeled Boot

JustFab

Cleta Active Knit Heeled Boot

Give your ensembles a dressier touch with these sleek knee-high boots.

$65 AT JUSTFAB

Lightweight Classic Trench

JustFab Lightweight Classic Trench

JustFab

Lightweight Classic Trench

A trench coat will be a staple in your closet for years to come.

$107 AT JUSTFAB

Crochet Top

JustFab Crochet Top

JustFab

Crochet Top

Nothing will get you in the mood for the spring season like this romantic, bohemian-inspired crochet top.

$63 AT JUSTFAB

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Rowland Talks Baby No. 2 and the Possibility of a Destiny’s Child Reunion (Exclusive)

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Kelly Rowland on Beyoncé and Michelle Williams Meeting Her Newborn Son

Golden Globes 2021: The Best (and Most Comfortable!) Awards Show Fashion

Kelly Rowland Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Tim Weatherspoon