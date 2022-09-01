Kelly Ripa Reveals She Once Passed Out During Morning Sex With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's first book is coming out with a bang. The talk show host is revealing in her upcoming new memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, that she once passed out while having sex with Mark Consuelos, but it's not what you think!

In an excerpt that appeared in Haute Living, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host reveals why the tryst made it into a chapter she dubbed "Don't Let Your Husband Pick Your Death Clothes." Yes, there's an astonishingly and entertainingly good explanation for the chapter's title.

As the 51-year-old tells it, this all went down in 1997 when she was a new mom to 6-month-old Michael. Ripa and Consuelos, who tied the knot in 1996 and are parents of three, were in the middle of morning sex when, suddenly, she passed out, but it had little to do with Consuelos and everything to do with two large cysts growing on her ovaries.

The next thing Ripa knows, she wakes up in the hospital with her hunky hubby sitting next to her nonchalantly snacking away. The excerpt picks up with Ripa opening her eyes while on a hospital bed.

"My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away," she writes. "Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst."

The most shocking part, however, is not that she landed in the hospital -- and she can say that now in hindsight -- but the fact she ended up in the hospital looking like, her words, a "dime store prostitute."

"Here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need," Ripa writes in the book. "It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn’t realize I had come to."

According to the book, Consuelos hastily dressed Ripa in a 1980s-style French-cut leotard and red "f**k me" Manolo Blahniks, plus a pair of her hubby's oversized Juventus warm-up pants with side snaps. The horror!

Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories is due out Sept. 27.