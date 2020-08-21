Kelly Ripa Recreates 2003 Family Photo With Her 3 Grownup Kids

Kelly Ripa is reliving a family moment. The 49-year Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable recreation of a pic with her kids from 2003. Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, share three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.

In the original photo, the couple's then-young kids are sitting around their mom on the beach as she has an overwhelmed look on her face.

The group recreated the pic now that the kids are grown, with Joaquin in his mom's lap, Michael squatting with a smirk in the background, and Lola looking at her brothers and mom.

"#TBT 2003 vs. 2020 *Objects may appear larger," Kelly quipped in the caption.

"Like it was yesterday," Mark commented on the post.

The couple's celeb friends took to the comments section of the post, with Lisa Rinna calling the recreation "SO GOOD" and Joel McHale quipping, "Joaquin has not changed at all!"

"omg i love that," Anderson Cooper remarked.

The sweet post comes after the famous family covered People, and Kelly opened up about raising her kids.

"I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping," she said. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

