Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' New True Crime Series Helps Kick Off Oxygen's 2021 Slate (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are digging up a new true crime series for Oxygen. The network -- best known for it's acclaimed crime docuseries -- is kicking off the new year with a slate of new programming, including a new series from Ripa and Consuelos' production banner, Milojo Productions, ET can exclusively announce.

On Friday, Oxygen revealed its big, splashy 2021 programming series, Nine Nights of Twisted Killers, which is set to kick off Jan. 9 and run through Jan. 17, and will feature the debuts of four new true crime series, new episodes of returning franchises and a two-hour special.

The nine-night event -- featuring 15 hours of original programs -- all leads up to the series premiere of Exhumed, the hotly anticipated series on which Ripa and Consuelos serve as executive producers.

New episodes of Killer Siblings will kick off the event on Jan. 9, ay 6 p.m., followed by back-to-back episodes of the new Oxygen series Florida Man Murders.

On Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., the two-night premiere of Florida Man Murders continues with additional new episodes.

Two special episodes of Snapped: Inside the Episode will give fans a behind the scenes look at the most incredible investigations from the show's history at 8 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The season two premiere of An Unexpected Killer kicks off at 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, followed by the series premiere of Oxygen's new series Framed By the Killer.

The two-hour special documentary Monster Preacher -- which examines the life of the murderous Philadelphia pastor Gary Heidnik -- kicks off at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, and is followed at 9 p.m. by the series premiere of One Deadly Mistake.

Finally, back-to-back episodes of Exhumed kick the new series off on Sunday, Jan. 17, starting at 7 p.m.