Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant With First Child

Congratulations are in order for Kelly Osbourne, who announced on Thursday that she's expecting her first child!

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to deliver the news with a couple of photos showing her holding a sonogram. The first picture shows a close-up look at the sonogram while she blows a kiss. The second picture is her sitting poolside and admiring the same sonogram.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she captioned the post. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

About an hour after Osbourne announced the news on Instagram, her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, followed suit and posted a picture of what appears to be a screen of the ultrasound machine.

Following the announcement, the well wishes poured in to Osbourne's comments section. Jesse Tyler commented, "Congrats love! X." The Hills star Audrina Patridge also wrote, "😍😍😍😍 congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ your going to be such an amazing momma."

Osbourne and Wilson are longtime friends who have been dating for some time now. She took to Instagram on Valentine's Day and professed her love to the musician, writing, "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜."

He also posted, "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart 💜 Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo"

The pregnancy news is another huge life milestone for the first-time mother. Back in October, Osbourne celebrated her 37th birthday and being five months sober.

This will be Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's fifth grandchild. The couple's son, Jack, has three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly -- Pearl, 10, Andie, 6, and Minnie, 4. Back in March, Jack announced that he and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, are expecting their first child together, his fourth.