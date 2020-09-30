Kelly Clarkson Is Sued By Father-In Law's Company Amid Split From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her management company. According to court documents obtained by ET, Starstruck Management Group claims they are owed more than $1.4 million in unpaid commissions. The suit alleges a breach of oral contract, and seeks declaratory relief and an accounting. ET has reached out to Clarkson for comment.

The company -- which is owned by Clarkson's estranged husband Brandon Blackstocks' father Narvel Blackstock -- has represented Clarkson for the last 13 years and was paid a 15% commission on her gross earnings. The suit alleges that the singer has paid the firm $1.9 million this year, but owes another $1.4 million, and that they will "likely" be owed about $5.4 million by the end of 2020 in estimated commissions.

"Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” the complaint states. "By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple GRAMMY wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show. Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed."

The lawsuit also notes that Clarkson and Starstruck do not have a written management agreement, alleging that the terms of their deal were verbally negotiated by her attorney and business manager in 2007. The docs also claim that Clarkson spoke with Narvel, confirming their management agreement.

The suit argues that Clarkson breached her verbal contract with the management group, and claims that Starstruck is entitled to future earnings made by Clarkson for The Voice, her talk show and her deal with Wayfair.

Clarkson filed for divorce from from Brandon in June 2020. The pair have two children together. A source told ET last week that she hopes she and her ex "can have an amicable split and move forward with a positive experience as co-parents."