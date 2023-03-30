Kelly Clarkson Covers 'ABCDEFU' and Changes Lyrics to Reference Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson's latest round of Kellyoke got personal! On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the daytime host kicked off the hour -- as she usually does -- with a performance of a cover.

This time, it was "abcdefu" by Gayle.

"F you and your dad and the fact that you got half/ and my broken heart/ turn that s**t into art," she sang, switching the original lyrics to make reference to her high-profile divorce from Brandon Blackstock -- which was settled in 2022.

The settlement revealed that the "Miss Independent" singer would have to pay Blackstock spousal support and child support. In the split, Clarkson also got primary custody of their children River, 8, and Remington, 6.

The lyrics switch also calls out Clarkson's upcoming post-divorce album, Chemistry. Clarkson went on to perform the full first verse of the song, before doubling down on the chorus change as she ended the cover performance singing it once more.

In regard to her father-in-law, the change of lyrics references Narvel Blackstock's, whose Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit against Clarkson in 2020.

Gayle originally sings, F**K you and your mom and your sister and your job/ And your broke-a** car and that s**t you call art."

Clarkson's remixed version of the song comes ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Chemistry, and the kickoff to her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

Clarkson calls Chemistry "definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing," adding that it tackles "the good, the bad and the ugly" of her seven-year relationship.

While the exact album date hasn't been revealed, The Voice coach teased that fans of the show may hear the new music first.

"My hope is that yes, we are going to be debuting some new stuff on The Voice," she shared with ET backstage at the singing competition this week. "I've been working on the record for a bit, but I'm now ready to release it."