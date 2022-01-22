Kelly Clarkson and Ex Brandon Blackstock Reach Settlement in Dispute Over Montana Ranch

Kelly Clarkson and her ex, Brandon Blackstock, have reached an agreement in their ongoing divorce battle over ownership of their Montana ranch.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, the talk show host agreed to give Blackstock a 5.12 percent ownership of their Warren Peak Ranch property. While the ranch is valued at $17,750,00, the documents indicate "Brandon's 5.12% ownership interest in the Warren Peak Ranch is $908,800."

There's also an adjoining property and, according to legal documents filed Thursday in L.A. Superior Court, "Brandon has no ownership interest" in that property and "Kelly owns 100%" of said property. The judge on Wednesday signed off on the settlement.

This is the latest development in Clarkson and Blackstock's ongoing divorce. Back in October, a judge ruled that the Montana ranch belonged to the singing competition judge. At the time, Blackstock argued that all property and assets -- including the ranch -- acquired during their marriage were marital property owned at an even 50/50 split. That position, however, was rejected, after the judge ruled property acquired during their marriage was subject to the terms of the prenuptial agreement.

Last August, ET learned that the 39-year-old singer's prenuptial agreement had been validated by the judge. The prenuptial agreement segregates all assets and income derived during her marriage to 45-year-old Blackstock, which gave her possession of the Montana ranch, where their family quarantined together earlier in 2020.

Clarkson was legally declared single and her maiden name was restored, according to court documents filed in August.

The singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share 7-year-old daughter, River, and 5-year-old son, Remington.

"Kelly is thankful for her relationship with Brandon, she learned a lot about herself and had two perfect kids," a source told ET back in September. "Kelly is looking forward to moving on and successfully co-parenting with Brandon."