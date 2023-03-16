Keira Knightley's Daughter Did Not Like Watching 'Pirates of the Caribbean' for the Funniest Reason

Keira Knightley's 7-year-old daughter has been brutally honest for some time now, and the world -- well, specifically her mom -- got a taste of it, which she shared during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 37-year-old actress traveled down memory lane while catching up with Jimmy Fallon, but she also shared her kids' latest obsession: Inside Out's Rainbow Unicorn. While she was all for giving her daughters -- Edie, 7, and Delilah, 3, whom she shares with husband James Righton -- their fair share of Rainbow Unicorn, Knightley said she's also tried (key word, tried) to show her kids some of her past work.

"I did a version of The Nutcracker a few years ago where I play, like, a psychotic pink cake," she explained. "And so they watched that but didn’t like it at all. [Edie] was like, 'A: you should be dressed in rainbows. And she was, 'Why are you so angry?' And I was like, 'I don’t know.'"

"The other one I tried to show her was Pirates of the Caribbean," Knightley continued. "She watched 10 minutes. She was far too terrified. She said, 'I don’t want to see you doing that.' She wasn’t impressed. But you know what she also said? She said, 'No, I don’t like you in that. You’re too pretty.' I was like, 'Oh.' But she said, 'But don’t worry, you’re not anymore.' Wow! Brutal."

After revealing Edie has zero interest in acting as a profession when she grows up (because of "all those people looking at you!"), Knightley reacted to watching her own acting debut at just 6 years old, when she appeared in the UK film A Royal Celebration, a 1993 flick about a London street party commemorating the 1981 wedding between Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.

Knightley only had a few lines, but she said she was proud of hitting her marks in the film. She also spoke about Bend It Like Beckham, which hit theaters almost 20 years to the day. The film had a budget of only $5.6 million, but it would go on to gross more than $76 million at the box office.

While it's easy to look back now on how the project had all the makings of a successful film, Knightley was among the masses who didn't think it would etch its name in Hollywood lore.

"No. I mean, I literally remember telling people that I was doing it and saying 'It’s called Bend it Like Beckham' and them going, 'Oh, that’s really embarrassing.' And they were all like, 'Don’t worry. Nobody will see it. It’s fine,'" she said. "It was the idea of it, because, you know, women’s soccer was not as big back then. And so, the idea of the whole thing was sort of ridiculous. And it’s amazing, because it’s still the film, even today, if somebody comes up and talks to me about my work, it’s that one. It’s so loved. It’s amazing."

Knightely, who was only 17 when she started filming her first Pirates of the Caribbean, recently told ET at the premiere of her new Hulu original film, Boston Stranger, why she wouldn't make a return to the Disney franchise.

"What about Elizabeth Swan?" Knightley joked when asked if she would re-join the crew, given Pirates producer, Jerry Bruckheimer's recent comments about bringing back the saga, potentially with Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow at the helm. "I mean, she sailed away so nicely. She sailed away in brilliant style."