Keanu Reeves Recalls the Only Celebs He's Actually Asked for Autographs

Even movie stars can have icons. For Keanu Reeves, the list of celebs he's asked to sign autographs is very short -- but he chose well.

Speaking with Stephen Colbert on a new episode of A Late Show, the actor took the "Colbert Questionert," and answered a series of seemingly random and occasionally profound question.

One of the questions asked if Reeves had ever asked any celeb for an autograph, and it turned he once approached iconic musician Lou Reed to sign something as a souvenir.

"But it wasn't for me, it was for a friend," Reeves recalled, adding that Reed "was cool about it."

However, after Colbert began to move on to the next question, Reeves suddenly remembered that he'd gotten another autograph once, and that one was most certainly for himself -- George Carlin.

"I am so jealous," Colbert said in awe. "I'm such a fan."

Reeves, of course, worked with the legendary comedian -- who died in June 2008 -- in Bill &Ted's Excellent Adventure, as well as Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

"He wrote, "Dear Keanu, f**k you," Reeves recalled with a laugh. "I always thought he just wrote that for me. And then I met someone else that he wrote that same thing to them."