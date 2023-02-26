Ke Huy Quan Becomes 1st Asian Actor to Win SAG Award for Outstanding Supporting Film Actor

Ke Huy Quan's 2023 awards season domination continued on Sunday at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he won the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

The 51-year-old beat out Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) and Paul Dano (The Fabelmans) thanks to his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"This is a really emotional moment for me," Quan said, holding the prestigious award. "Recently, I was told that if I won, I would be the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realized this moment doesn't belong to just me, it also belongs to everyone who asked for change."

"The landscape looks so different now than before so thank you to everyone in this room, and everyone who contributed to these changes," Quan added, fighting back tears of joy.

After thanking all his Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars, Quan shared an inspiring message to aspiring actors watching his big win.

"To all those at home who are watching, who are struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you... Thank you everyone so much for rooting for me, I will be rooting for you."

Leading up to the SAG Awards, Quan has become one of the most decorated actors this season, with previous wins at the Critics Choice Movie Awards, the Golden Globes and dozens of critics group wins. He's also nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and an Oscar. His only major loss, meanwhile, was at the BAFTAs, where he was bested by Keoghan.

"Ever since our movie came out, everyone has shown me so much kindness that it’s hard not to get emotional. I’m so, so nervous. This is so unexpected," he told ET at the Critics Choice Awards, before adding, "I cannot believe what this movie has given me. I'm so lucky."

