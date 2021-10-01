Katy Perry Shares the Word Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Daisy Is Obsessed With That Her Fans Will Love (Exclusive)

Katy Perry is thrilled with her daughter's favorite word! ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 36-year-old singer at Variety's Power of Women event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Thursday, and Perry revealed her 1-year-old daughter, Daisy's, latest word obsession.

"She is talking, but she thinks everything is a cat," Perry, who shares Daisy with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, said. "... When a person will walk in she will say 'Hi, gato!' I don't know why she is so fascinated with cats."

"It's wild [because] people who love my music, they call themselves Katy Cats. She doesn't know anything about that, she doesn't care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is gato," she continued of the Spanish word for cat. "It feels like destiny."

Perry also had some kind words for Bloom, 44, telling ET, "I think behind every great woman is a great man. He is an ally... I love him. He handles my crazy really well."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety

During her speech, Perry reiterated her love for both her daughter and fiancé.

"Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace. And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father, an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy Dove," she said to Bloom in the audience, before adding, "To my Daisy, a future powerful woman, I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never putting limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness."

As for what it meant to her to be recognized at the event, Perry told ET, "It's nice to be honored in that way."

"I got to start a foundation with my sister in 2018," she said of Firework Foundation, which works to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts. "To shine a light on that tonight, I'm very honored. I think women lifting up women is so necessary and so important, because if we don't, who will?"