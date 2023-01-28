Katy Perry Reveals Her 'Big Mistake' With Billie Eilish

Katy Perry is opening up about the one that got away.

In a TikTok video posted Friday by famed Los Angeles radio station 102.7 KIIS-FM, the "Dark Horse" singer recalled how years ago someone shot her an email and presented an opportunity to work with a new artist by the name of Billie Eilish.

Perry said the email read, "'Hey, check out this new artist. I'd really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records]."

Unsub Records is owned by Capitol Records and founded by Perry in 2014.

"It was a song called 'Ocean Eyes,' and it was just a blonde girl," Perry went on. "And I was like, Meh, boring.'"

Oops.

"Big mistake. Huge mistake," Perry quipped. "Don't let this hit the internet."

Oops, again.

The rest, as they say, is history.

"Ocean Eyes," produced by Eilish and her big bro, Finneas O'Connell, would become a huge hit and earn triple-platinum certification. Oh, and Eilish would go on to win seven GRAMMYs, including Best New Artist in 2020.

Two years later, Eilish scored a Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Original Song for her Bond theme "No Time to Die."

All good though. Perry and Eilish are now good friends!