Katy Perry Flashes Her Spanx in Funny Video Three Months After Giving Birth

Katy Perry is the queen of keeping it real! The 36-year-old new mom took to TikTok and Instagram on Sunday to share a hilarious video of herself in full glam, strutting her stuff in a shiny blue trench coat.

In the clip, she walks toward the camera as the words, "power, attitude, style, confidence, and sex" flash on the screen. She then pauses before lifting up the flaps of her coat to reveal full-body tan Spanx underneath as the camera pans to the Spanx tag on the ground.

"#whatmakesawoman #foryou 🙃," Perry captioned the funny clip.

The "Champagne Problems" singer also shared some glam photos of herself in a strapless gold dress with the caption "MOTHER."

Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, back in August.

"They’ve both been so hands-on, and [they] know that it will always be a balancing act," a source recently told ET of the parents. "Orlando thinks Katy is an amazing mom."

