Katy Perry Dances and Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in Cute Video Posted by Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry may be close to giving birth, but she's moving and grooving. The pregnant "Smile" singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, had some fun, with Perry recreating a viral video that features "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers. In an Instagram video posted by the Carnival Row actor on Friday, the American Idol judge is sitting in the passenger seat of a car when the song starts playing.

Wearing a grey sweatsuit with a face mask, Perry gets out of the car and starts dancing alongside the slow-moving vehicle. The expectant mom gets really into it, pulling her sweatshirt up and exposing her baby bump.

"Ayyyy what day is it?" Bloom captioned the clip.

In a recent interview, Perry opened up about the last months of her pregnancy, saying she's "really grateful for my body."

"Going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint," Perry said during a chat with the Kyle and Jackie O Australian radio show. The singer explained that she's at that point in her pregnancy where "everything is swollen."

"My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell," she said, adding that she's now just wearing sandals everywhere.

Perry's American Idol co-star, Luke Bryan also shared with ET earlier this month that she is "pretty close" to giving birth.

"I didn't know the exact due date ... so I texted her like, 'Hey, just so I can kind of wrap my head around when to really start thinking about you guys and saying prayers and everything,' so she let me know the due date," Byran told ET. "She's pretty close."

This week, Perry also joked on her Instagram that she's "pooped" and "had it" with her pregnancy while shopping for baby items. The singer posted a photo of herself looking exhausted while reclining in a rocking chair next to some cribs and baby playpens.

