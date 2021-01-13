Katy Perry Calls Orlando Bloom the Sun to Her Moon in Sweet Birthday Post

Katy Perry is celebrating her fiancé! In honor of Orlando Bloom's 44th birthday on Wednesday, Perry took to Instagram to express her love for him.

In the loving post, Perry shared a shirtless pic of Bloom holding baby birds, as well as solo shots of the actor, and pics of herself with him.

"Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove and a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see," Perry gushed, referencing her and Bloom's 4-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove. "Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out."

"So glad my moon found it’s [sic] sun, love you whole world doe," she added.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Perry and Bloom are "both focused on being a family and taking care of their daughter" right now. This comes after another source told ET in November that the couple has been "in parenting bliss" since welcoming their daughter.

"They’re on the same page when it comes to making time for Daisy and their careers and doing a really great job at figuring everything out together. Daisy is their main priority right now," the source said. "They’ve both been so hands-on, and [they] know that it will always be a balancing act. Orlando thinks Katy is an amazing mom."

