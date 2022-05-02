Katy Perry Attends Met Gala After Tom Ford Throws Shade at Her Past Styles

The Met Gala theme queen has arrived! All eyes were on Katy Perry as she made her way into the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

This year’s theme is "gilded glamour and white tie" and it’s no surprise that the “Roar” singer came ready.

Perry, 37, wore a black and white one-shoulder gown that featured floral lace and a lengthy train.

She wore her hair with a middle part, which she styled into a slicked back bun. Meanwhile, her lengthy lashes highlighted a pink-hued makeup look.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Perry's last appearance at the Meta Gala was in 2019, where the “Dark Horse” singer turned heads in not one, but two, looks by Moschino. On that red carpet, the songstress arrived as a literal chandelier, and for the after-party, Perry kept things fun -- and head-turning -- in a hamburger costume.

But not everyone was a fan of her 2019 looks. Designer Tom Ford recently called out both those outfits.

"The only thing about the Met that I wish hadn’t happened is that it’s turned into a costume party. That used to just be very chic people wearing very beautiful clothes going to an exhibition about the 18th century," he said during an interview with Time. "You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier."

This first Monday in May marks Perry’s ninth appearance at the annual event. In the past, Perry has worn designs by Versace, Maison Margiela, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, CuteCircuit and Tommy Hilfiger.

This year’s co-chairs are Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.