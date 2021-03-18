Katie Thurston's Potential 'Bachelorette' Contestants Revealed

Katie Thurston's journey for love is already beginning! On Thursday, ABC shared photos, ages and hometowns of the potential men that could appear on Katie's season of The Bachelorette, which is set to begin airing this summer.

Of the 34 men shown, there's one from Canada, while eight hail from California. Katie, 30, will have an 11-year age gap between her youngest and oldest suitors, with the four youngest being 25, and the oldest 36.

The bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as one of the next two Bachelorettes during Matt James' After the Final Rose special. The other leading lady announced was Michelle Young, whose season will air this fall.

Katie was eliminated from Matt's season in February, while Michelle was the season's runner-up. Katie is the first woman to be cast as the Bachelorette without having made it to the top 10.

"I'm ready to find love, and not just the temporary kind," Katie said on After the Final Rose. "I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."

Keep scrolling the see the 34 men who could be vying for a shot at love with Katie!

Aaron

The 26-year-old is from Walnut, California.

Andrew M.

The Bachelorette

The 31-year-old is from Walnut Creek, California.

Andrew S.

The 26-year-old is from Waukegan, Illinois.

Austin

The 25-year-old is from Mission Viejo, California.

Bao

The 36-year-old is from Concord, New Hampshire.

Brandon

The 26-year-old is from Mokena, Illinois.

Brendan

The 26-year-old is from Toronto, Canada.

Christian

The 26-year-old is from Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Cody

The 27-year-old is from Montclair, New Jersey.

Connor B.

The 29-year-old is from Columbia, Illinois.

Conor C.

The 28-year-old is from Edmond, Oklahoma.

David

The 27-year-old is from New York, New York.

Dennis

The 26-year-old is from Chicago, Illinois.

Gabriel

The 35-year-old is from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Garrett

The 29-year-old is from Salinas, California.

Greg

The 27-year-old is from Edison, New Jersey.

Hunter

The 34-year-old is from San Angelo, Texas.

James

The 30-year-old is from New York, New York.

Jeff

The 31-year-old is from Cranford, New Jersey.

John

The 27-year-old is from Santa Cruz, California.

Joshua

The 25-year-old is from Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Justin

The 26-year-old is from Ellicott City, Maryland.

Karl

The 33-year-old is from Miami, Florida.

Kyle

The 26-year-old is from Sarasota, Florida.

Landon

The 25-year-old is from Bakersfield, California.

Marcus

The 30-year-old is from Vancouver, Washington.

Marty

The 25-year-old is from Reno, Nevada.

Michael A.

The 36-year-old is from Akron, Ohio.

Mike P.

The 31-year-old is from Surprise, Arizona.

Quartney

The 26-year-old is from Arlington, Texas.

Tanner

The 28-year-old is from Del Mar, California.

Thomas

The 28-year-old is from San Diego, California.

Tré

The 26-year-old is from Covington, Georgia.

Viktor

The 32-year-old is from Galveston, Texas.