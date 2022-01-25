Kathy Hilton Shares Her Son-in-Law Carter Reum's Wedding Antics That Were 'Offending' Her

Kathy Hilton is still working on her relationship with her new son-in-law, Carter Reum, after taking issue with how he handled wedding planning with her daughter, Paris Hilton.

Kathy and Paris appeared on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and dished out some life advice to viewers who submitted questions. But when Kathy was convinced her new son-in-law submitted one question, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on a bit of a rant about Carter as Paris tried to defend her new husband.

Paris revealed that her mom calls Carter "the Octopus" and a "groomzilla," to which Kathy replied that Carter earned the first moniker "because he's got his mitts into everything."

"She goes, 'Mommy, he means well,'" Kathy said of Paris during wedding planning. "But he was offending me. He was calling the cake place. He was calling the band. He was calling the party planner, the hotels, everything. I said, 'This is not normal.' He even picked out the invitation and the save the date cards."

"He's just very responsible, very organized, and we're not," Paris defended Carter.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Kathy was singing a different tune about Carter, when she spoke with ET's Lauren Zima just hours before the couple walked down the aisle this past fall.

"He is so kind. He treats her like a lady. He's just wonderful. He's upbeat... His family's wonderful... We're a very big, happy family," she gushed at the time.

For more on the nuptials, watch the clip below.