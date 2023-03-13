Kathy Hilton Gives Update on Daughter Paris' Newborn Baby (Exclusive)

Kathy Hilton is living the grandma life! On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared how life has been since her oldest daughter, Paris Hilton, welcomed her baby boy, Phoenix.

"Oh my God, he's an angel," Kathy told ET's Denny Directo during Sunday night's Vanity Fair Oscars party. "You know what, I just walk right in and storm right into the nursery and pick him up, and he's so sweet."

Kathy Hilton attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Paris and Carter, both 42, announced that they welcomed their baby boy via surrogate in January. Last month, the couple shared the first images of little Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum with the world, during a sweet photo shoot with Glamour UK.

Following her son's birth, Paris said that she and Carter decided to make a pact to keep their baby boy's birth a secret from their families, and enjoy the first week with him together.

"I just feel that my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything just be mine," Paris said on her This is Paris podcast. "I feel like just my life in so many ways has been invaded."

She added, "I just really felt that I wanted to have this journey with us only. It was hard to keep that in because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but you’re just nervous because if you tell one person then you know they tell someone and then all of a sudden it’s like in TMZ or Page Six."

Paris shared that when she finally introduced Kathy to her son, the moment was special.

"When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face,” she recalled. "She was so surprised. Just the look on her face was just priceless."

Kathy now has a total of five grandkids! Her younger daughter, Nicky Hilton, is a mother of three, and her son, Barron, and his wife, welcomed their first child in 2022.