Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photo of Daughter Lyla During Her First Beach Trip

To mark her first Christmas as a mom, Katherine Schwarzenegger opened up about how 2020 was "a wild time to embark on this journey of motherhood." On New Year's Eve, she shared a rare photo of daughter Lyla on Instagram during her first time at the beach.

"Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us)," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and husband Chris Pratt, which includes a glimpse of their little one in a cute pom-pom hat. The second photo in the carousel is of Schwarzenegger posing near the water with Lyla in her carrier.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together in August. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."