Kate Winslet Reacts to 'The Holiday' Sequel Rumors, Imagines 'Tiny Jack Blacks' Running Around (Exclusive)

After rumors that the 2006 Christmas classic, The Holiday, was getting a sequel went viral on Tuesday, Kate Winslet reacted to the news while speaking to ET at the U.K. premiere for her upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water.

"As far as I know, it's not true," she told ET's Nischelle Turner, joking that "no one's ever consulted" her about a follow-up reuniting the actress with co-stars Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.

"I know, sadly it's not true," she continued, before adding that "it would be so fun to see Mile and Iris get back together. I kind of imagine, like, how cute would their children be? …Tiny Jack Blacks running around everywhere."

Of course, fans of the film will remember that Winslet played Iris, a Daily Telegraph columnist who swaps houses with Amanda (Diaz) and spends Christmas in Los Angeles, where she has a meet-cute with a film composer named Miles (Black). By the end of the rom-com, written and directed by Nancy Meyers, Miles asks Iris out on a date for New Year's Eve before she kisses him.

Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and director Nancy Meyers at the New York premiere of 'The Holiday' on Nov. 29, 2006. E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles

Despite the success of that film, and its continued legacy as part of the holiday film canon, there's never been a sequel. "Sometimes you just have to kind of quit while you're ahead, walk away, let it have its place in the sun," Winslet says, while also acknowledging the fandom that still surrounds it. "It's so thrilling."

While fans briefly got their hopes up, Meyers also took to Instagram to shut down the rumors of The Holiday 2. "So many DM’s about this -- sorry but it’s not true," she wrote.

Although there are a number of sequels fans would probably like to see Winslet make, they -- along with the actress' kids -- are also eager to see her join the Avatar franchise with the long-awaited second installment, The Way of Water, which opens in theaters on Dec. 16. In director James Cameron's upcoming film, she plays Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina.

"They loved Avatar and they were very excited for me to be a part of this," she told ET about attending the premiere with her family in tow.