Kate Moss Denies Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs in Defamation Trial Testimony

The 48-year-old model appeared via video link as a rebuttal witness for Depp's team after Heard brought up Moss' name during her court testimony earlier this month.

Moss, who appeared from Gloucester, England, via video, denied any allegation that Depp pushed her down stairs during the course of their relationship, specifically, during a stay with the actor at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica. When asked what happened, the model testified that she fell after a rainstorm and hurt her back.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room," Moss said. "I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and brought me medical attention."

When asked if during the course of their relationship Depp had ever pushed her down any stairs, the model replied, "No, he never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs."

Moss' testimony ended as there was no cross-examination from Heard's team.

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Moss, who dated Deep for four years in the '90s, was brought up after Heard mentioned her during an alleged 2015 altercation between Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, and Depp.

"Johnny swings at [Henriquez]. I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her and I don't even wait... I just in my head instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him," Heard claimed. "In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. I, for the first time, hit him -- like, actually hit him -- square in the face."

Later in the trial, Henriquez also took the witness stand and echoed Heard's testimony.

"Johnny runs up the stairs. I'm facing Amber and he comes up from behind me, strikes me in the back," Henriquez alleged. "I hear Amber shout, 'Don't hit my f**king sister.' She smacks him, lands one."

Henriquez claimed Depp grabbed Heard "by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly" with the other hand. The sisters, Henriquez claimed, then locked themselves in a bedroom. She claimed Depp continued shouting, "I f**king hate you. Hate you both. F**king c**ts, f**king whores." Henriquez claimed Depp kept "screaming like an animal."

Heard's comment about Moss was in reference to a rumor that Depp once pushed Moss down the stairs. The actress first made the allegation during her testimony at Depp's U.K. defamation trial in 2020, The New York Post reported. Until Wednesday, Moss had never addressed the claim that Depp pushed her down the stairs.

During the current trial, video showed Depp's lawyer fist pumped after Heard mentioned Moss' name, presumably because, by doing so, she opened the door to have the model testify as a rebuttal witness, and deny that such an incident ever occurred. Depp, who was looking down the entire time Heard was on the stand, also shook his head and smiled after his ex brought up Moss.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.