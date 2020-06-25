Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers Are Under $33 at the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale at the Big Style Sale from Amazon!



The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now $32.79 (regularly $64.95) on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The discount on the pair at the summer sale event is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more at the Amazon sale. It’s a great pair to rock with so many outfits this summer such as denim shorts and dresses. You'll also find a variety of huge discounts and great markdowns on women's clothing from your favorite brand names at the sales event.

Kate Middleton at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the popular, best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, during Amazon Summer Sale 2020.