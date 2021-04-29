Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Video With Their Kids Playing on the Beach

What a difference 10 years makes! Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating a decade of marriage on Thursday.

William, 38, and Kate, 39, tied the knot in a massive ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have packed a lot of life into the last 10 years, attending many royal events, doing lots of charity work, and welcoming three beautiful children.

In honor of the special occasion, Kensington Palace shared a touching video of the couple and their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3, which was shot by Will Warr back in the fall near the family's home in Norfolk, England.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the couple captioned the clip. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C."

In the video, the precious family runs on the beach and through sand dunes, climbs trees, and even roasts marshmallows together.

Prior to the release of this clip, the couple also shared some stunning new portraits together for the special occasion.